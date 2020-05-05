Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stake Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 76.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,294 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,147,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,039,000 after purchasing an additional 293,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,456,000 after purchasing an additional 236,833 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 823,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,638,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

