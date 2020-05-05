Cormark Comments on Altagas Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Altagas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 1st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Altagas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALA. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altagas and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Altagas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CSFB set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Altagas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altagas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.75.

TSE ALA opened at C$16.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.44.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.77 billion.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Altagas’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

