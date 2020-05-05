Cormark Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.76. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,007,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,476,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,074,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after purchasing an additional 369,239 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

