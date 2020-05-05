Covanta (CVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Covanta to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Covanta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Covanta stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $947.61 million, a PE ratio of 122.67 and a beta of 1.19. Covanta has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

