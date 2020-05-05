Cowen Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cowen in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. Cowen had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $813,762.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $343,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the first quarter worth $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cowen by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cowen by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.