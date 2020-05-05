Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,780,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Credicorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,482,000 after purchasing an additional 366,200 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Credicorp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 579,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,276,000 after purchasing an additional 178,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Credicorp by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAP opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $240.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.59.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $8.4998 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Banco Santander raised shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

