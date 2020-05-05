Critical Contrast: GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) & QEP Resources (OTCMKTS:QEP)

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

GrowMax Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 150.0%. QEP Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrowMax Resources and QEP Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$41.89 million N/A N/A QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.18 -$97.30 million N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QEP Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GrowMax Resources and QEP Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A QEP Resources 4 8 2 0 1.86

QEP Resources has a consensus target price of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 406.21%. Given QEP Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Volatility & Risk

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QEP Resources has a beta of 4.88, meaning that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A -172.44% -132.04% QEP Resources 33.59% 0.94% 0.47%

Summary

QEP Resources beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, midstream service providers, and utility companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

