Critical Survey: ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) versus Tejon Ranch (OTCMKTS:TRC)

ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get ProGreen Properties alerts:

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProGreen Properties N/A N/A N/A Tejon Ranch 21.36% 2.42% 1.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ProGreen Properties and Tejon Ranch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProGreen Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

ProGreen Properties has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ProGreen Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Tejon Ranch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProGreen Properties N/A N/A -$1.01 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $49.52 million 6.98 $10.58 million N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than ProGreen Properties.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats ProGreen Properties on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProGreen Properties Company Profile

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,197 acres, almonds in 1,966 acres, and pistachios in 1,062 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ProGreen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProGreen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.