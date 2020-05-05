Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 327.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $205,314,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $101,258,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 314,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $21,422,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.