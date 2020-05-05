CubeSmart (CUBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

