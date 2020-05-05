Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.