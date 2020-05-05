CVS Health (CVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is set to post its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. CVS Health has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.04-7.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.04-7.17 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVS opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

