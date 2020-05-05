DA Davidson Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $355.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.33.

AAPL opened at $293.16 on Friday. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.44. The stock has a market cap of $1,272.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

