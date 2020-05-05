DAGCO Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.87. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

