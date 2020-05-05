Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DHR opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $170.64. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,876 shares of company stock worth $8,526,648. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

