DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) versus Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Head to Head Review

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Champions Oncology and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67 DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 0 4 5 0 2.56

Champions Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 120.92%. Given DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -0.58% -7.73% -1.33% DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Champions Oncology and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $27.07 million 3.56 $130,000.00 $0.01 810.00 DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $14.75 million 44.39 -$172.02 million ($2.33) -2.56

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Champions Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S beats Champions Oncology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Champions Oncology, Inc. markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

