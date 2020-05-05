Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LNXSF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Lanxess to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Lanxess from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

LNXSF opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Lanxess has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

