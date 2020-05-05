Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.08 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.35 EPS.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,463. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $3,598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,858 shares of company stock worth $11,050,723 over the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

