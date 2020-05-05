DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $187,510.56 and approximately $4,496.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00523812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005365 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

