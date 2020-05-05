Dunkin Brands Group Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of DNKN opened at $62.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,941,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 211,598 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 201,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 166,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,436,000 after purchasing an additional 163,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

