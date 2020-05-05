eBoost (EBST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. eBoost has a market cap of $219,143.58 and $6.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00523812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005365 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000240 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.