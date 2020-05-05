Enbridge (ENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.39 billion.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$42.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.43. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

