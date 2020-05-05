Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENB opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

