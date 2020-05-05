Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) versus PNM Resources (OTCMKTS:PNM) Head to Head Contrast

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Enel S.p.A. ADS has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enel S.p.A. ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PNM Resources pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNM Resources has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS and PNM Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel S.p.A. ADS $89.37 billion 0.75 $5.66 billion N/A N/A PNM Resources $1.46 billion 2.12 $77.89 million $2.16 17.97

Enel S.p.A. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel S.p.A. ADS 3.44% 5.49% 1.57% PNM Resources 2.92% 9.93% 2.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enel S.p.A. ADS and PNM Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel S.p.A. ADS 0 3 2 1 2.67 PNM Resources 0 5 3 0 2.38

PNM Resources has a consensus price target of $48.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.00%. Given PNM Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Enel S.p.A. ADS.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Enel S.p.A. ADS on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; upstream gas; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,206 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,067 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,885 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 997 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,151 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,260 miles of underground distribution lines, and 122 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 782,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

