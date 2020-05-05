EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:EOG opened at $46.74 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

