Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AFLAC Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for AFLAC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AFL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $35.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 366,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 12.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

