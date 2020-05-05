Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BankUnited’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of BKU opened at $18.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in BankUnited by 3,160.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BankUnited by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

