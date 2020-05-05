Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BankUnited’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKU. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of BKU opened at $18.19 on Monday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 354,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 164,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,408,000 after buying an additional 108,192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 362,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 119,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.