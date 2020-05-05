Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amerisafe, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerisafe in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

AMSF has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $62.25 on Monday. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amerisafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

