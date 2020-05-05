Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Great Western Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GWB. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NYSE GWB opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $944.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

