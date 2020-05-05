Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Veritex Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VBTX. ValuEngine cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of VBTX opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $845.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Veritex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Veritex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Veritex by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Veritex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veritex by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

