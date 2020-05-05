Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allegiance Bancshares Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.23 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In related news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $977,560. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.