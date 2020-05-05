Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Everspin Technologies has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.09–0.05 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $(0.09)-(0.05) EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

