Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

