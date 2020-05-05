Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,691 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899,617 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $677,862,000 after purchasing an additional 257,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,127,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 1,048,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

