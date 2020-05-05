Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Exponent worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,186,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $40,212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on Exponent from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

