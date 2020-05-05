Exponent, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Exponent in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exponent’s FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXPO. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of EXPO opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.81. Exponent has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $40,212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.