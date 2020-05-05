Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.92 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.80-0.92 EPS.

FN stock traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $61.28. 45,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,873. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $572,471. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

