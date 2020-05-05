Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lessened by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 8.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 145,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 14,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.