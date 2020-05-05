Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,267,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,278,868. The firm has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

