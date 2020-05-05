Fastly (FSLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $35.25.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $47,659.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 222,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,164,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,009,408 and have sold 562,484 shares valued at $12,235,956.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.