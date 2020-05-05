FB Financial Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.92%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBK. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $21.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.43. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,122.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,243,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,226,000 after purchasing an additional 183,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

