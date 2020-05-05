Ferro Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ferro in a research note issued on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.88 million, a PE ratio of 127.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ferro has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,397,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after buying an additional 1,305,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $16,257,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the first quarter valued at $8,672,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ferro by 2,776.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 303,596 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

