Financial Comparison: AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. City pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and City has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 8.61% 5.51% 0.47% City 33.89% 14.58% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AmeriServ Financial and City, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A City 0 4 0 0 2.00

City has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. Given City’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe City is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 0.76 $6.03 million N/A N/A City $266.19 million 3.96 $89.35 million $5.46 11.84

City has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Summary

City beats AmeriServ Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

