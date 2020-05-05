Financial Review: Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) vs. ST BK CORP/SH SH (NASDAQ:SBAZ)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Opus Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Opus Bank has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Opus Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Opus Bank pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Opus Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Opus Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Opus Bank and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opus Bank currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.40%. Given Opus Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Opus Bank and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank -10.21% 6.63% 0.86% ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opus Bank and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank $326.98 million 1.96 $61.83 million $1.76 10.02 ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 3.65 $7.82 million N/A N/A

Opus Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Summary

Opus Bank beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. The company also offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. In addition, it provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 47 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

