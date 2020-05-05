Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

FIVN stock opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $99.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,198.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,111,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,013,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $802,653.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,254.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,442. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

