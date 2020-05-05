Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Fiverr International has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $44.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

