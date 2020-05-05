Flex (FLEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flex stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Flex has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Several brokerages have commented on FLEX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

