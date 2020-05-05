Fusion Trading Up 12.5% This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $9.96 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,867.74 or 0.99490823 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

