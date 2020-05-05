FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Alamos Gold Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:AGI opened at C$11.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$12.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.87. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$245.50 million during the quarter.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

